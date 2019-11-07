|
Isabel "Betty" A. Pacheco
Portsmouth, RI - Isabel "Betty" A. Pacheco 86, of Portsmouth, RI passed away on Thursday November 7, 2019, at the Grand Islander, with her family by her side.
She was the wife of the late Edward Pacheco for 52 years.
Born in Portsmouth, RI on May 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Souza) Augustine.
She was an avid Red Sox fan, enjoyed building jigsaw puzzles, traveling, yard sales, and knitting. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Kirker and her husband Johnny of Fall River, MA, Roland Banville and his wife Marilyn of Tiverton, RI, daughter in law Mary Pacheco of Portsmouth, RI, Marianne Raymo and her husband David of Portsmouth, RI, grandchildren John Kirker, Kellie (Kirker) Willse, Roland Banville III, Megan (Pacheco) Dickey, Timothy Banville, Erik Pacheco, Joshua Raymo and several great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son Edward F. Pacheco, her siblings; Frank Augustine and Ilene Vollmer and her first husband Roland Banville.
Calling hours will be held on Monday November 11, 2019 from 3-6pm, in Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday November 12, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grand Islander Resident Council Fund, 333 Green End Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842 or Portsmouth Volunteer Fire Dpt. & Rescue Wagon Fund, P.O. Box 806, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019