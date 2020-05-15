Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
Resources
More Obituaries for Iva Wimbiscus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iva B. Wimbiscus


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iva B. Wimbiscus Obituary
Iva B. Wimbiscus
Mrs. Iva B. Wimbiscus, age 95, formerly of 81 Ellery Ave, Middletown, died on May 14, 2020 at the Scandinavian Skilled Nursing Center in Cranston, RI. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Wimbiscus. Iva was born July 19, 1924 in Chicago, IL to Harry Button and Ilean (Patterson) Button.
Mrs. Wimbiscus was a member of the Williamsville Rebekah Lodge 536 in Williamsville, NY. A longtime Middletown resident, she was a member of the Friends of the Middletown Library, the Auxiliary V.F.W. 4487, the Middletown Garden Club and First Presbyterian Church in Newport where she was active with the Naomi Circle. She was also an honorary member of the Middletown Historical Society.
Iva is survived by three children, Karen A. Dean of Warwick, RI, Bruce O. Wimbiscus of Hicksville, NY, and Ralph A. Wimbiscus of West Burke, VT. She also leaves seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A private burial service will be held at Newport Memorial Park, Middletown, RI.
Memorial donations may be made to Scandinavian Communities, 1811 Broad Street, Cranston, RI 02905 or to the First Presbyterian Church, 4 Everett St, Newport, RI 02840.
Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Iva-Wimbiscus
Published in Newport Daily News from May 15 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -