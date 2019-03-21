|
|
Jack Cambra Jr.
Jack Cambra Jr. age 91, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on March 20, 2019 at Newport Hospital. Jack was born in Portsmouth, RI to Joaquin and Margaret Combra. Jack married Beatrice Borges and they have been married for 68 years.
Jack was a veteran of the US Army during WWII, and served in the Army Corps of Engineers as a bridge builder, based out of Camp Campbell, Kentucky.
He was a mechanic for Harrison Ford for 30 years and then worked another 20 years for Viking Olds Cadillac. He enjoyed painting, but most of all, Jack adored time with his grandchildren as he was a dedicated family man. He was always proud to care for his home and cars in a meticulous fashion. He also enjoyed spending time working at the family farm in Middletown, JJ Borges & Sons Potato Farm.
Jack is survived by his wife Beatrice, and his son Richard Cambra and his fiancée Wendy Hayes of Middletown, his daughter Anna Newbolt and her husband Robert of Middletown, his brother Edward Combra and his wife Nancy of Portsmouth, his brother in law Manuel Borges of Westport, MA, sisters in law Dorothy Pennachi and Katherine Borges, and his granddaughters Regina Cambra and Julie Cambra and great grandchildren Madison Brock, Tyler Brock, MacKenzie Brock, and Jayden Cambra, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brothers in law Julius Borges and Ricky Pennachi and sister in law Cynthia Borges.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Dr. Robert Cicchelli and Dr. Robert Schwengel and the staff at Newport. Hospital for their care over the last few months.
Calling hour will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00am in St. Lucy's Church, West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will military honors will follow at St Columba Cemetery, Browns Lane, Middletown.
Memorial donations to the , 1 State Street, Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908.
Online tribute available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019