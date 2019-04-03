Home

SPECIAL THANK YOU
To the family, friends, &
neighbors of the late Jack Cambra Jr., we his family, with sincere gratitude, would like to thank you for all your prayers, kindness, love, & support during our most difficult time. You will always hold a special place in our hearts.
We would also like to extend a special thanks to Visiting Nurse of Newport, Middletown
Rescue, & the Middletown Fire Department.

His wife Beatrice, son Richard, daughter Anna, & brother
Edward

Published in Newport Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019
