|
|
SPECIAL THANK YOU
To the family, friends, &
neighbors of the late Jack Cambra Jr., we his family, with sincere gratitude, would like to thank you for all your prayers, kindness, love, & support during our most difficult time. You will always hold a special place in our hearts.
We would also like to extend a special thanks to Visiting Nurse of Newport, Middletown
Rescue, & the Middletown Fire Department.
His wife Beatrice, son Richard, daughter Anna, & brother
Edward
Published in Newport Daily News on Apr. 3, 2019