Jacqueline "Jackie" Hodgson
Jacqueline Dyer Hodgson passed away peacefully at Newport Hospital on March 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Jacqueline Jean Dyer (Hodgson) was born in Kensington, Connecticut on September 25, 1941 to Alan and Bernadette Dyer. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Berlin High School in 1959, then went on to graduate Magna Cum Laude from the UCONN School of Nursing in 1963. She was a beloved RN at Hartford Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, Newport Hospital, and the Grand Islander in Middletown, Rhode Island. She was an active member of the Newport Yacht Club for 18 years, Swanhurst Chorus, the Jamestown Garden Club, and a passionate volunteer for the Newport Music Festival. She was an accomplished pianist, dancer and gardener. She was an avid world traveler, with a sharp mind and generous spirit. A vibrant soul, who was known to light up a room with her smile and exuberant personality. She truly loved her family, friends and Newport, where she felt most at home, in her city by the sea. She is survived by her children, Robert Dyer Hodgson, Alison Hodgson Richards, and Anne Hodgson Charpentier, her daughter-in-law, Maria Hodgson, her son-in-laws, John Robertson Richards, and Mark Roland Charpentier, her grandchildren Alex and Robert Hodgson, Jake and Madeline Charpentier, and her great grandchildren Ellie, Luke and Jude Hodgson. She is greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, across from the Church in the Chapel Room, in Newport RI on Thursday August 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Family and friends are welcome. If you would like to donate to the Jacqueline Hodgson Memorial Bench fund, please contact her daughter, Ali, at the memorial service.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 25 to July 27, 2019