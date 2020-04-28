Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacquelyn Mallory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn M. Mallory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacquelyn M. Mallory Obituary
Jacquelyn M. Mallory
Jackie Mallory of Chicago, Il. passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born in Newport, she was daughter of the late Solomon and Leslie Mallory. Jackie was predeceased by her brothers Charles Mallory and Norman Mallory, her sisters, Carolyn Workman, Jean Gooding and Barbara Mallory. She leaves two sisters, Madelyn Mallory and Kim Weston both of Newport, along with many neices and nephews.
Jackie worked as social worker in Chicago for many years. She attended the Moody Church.
She had studied music in Boston prior to moving Chicago. Jackie lent her operatic voice to the Moody Church Choir. While with the choir, she traveled to Romania, England and Norway sharing in fellowship and goodwill through song.
A memorial service will be schdeduled at a later date.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacquelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -