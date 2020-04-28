|
Jacquelyn M. Mallory
Jackie Mallory of Chicago, Il. passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Born in Newport, she was daughter of the late Solomon and Leslie Mallory. Jackie was predeceased by her brothers Charles Mallory and Norman Mallory, her sisters, Carolyn Workman, Jean Gooding and Barbara Mallory. She leaves two sisters, Madelyn Mallory and Kim Weston both of Newport, along with many neices and nephews.
Jackie worked as social worker in Chicago for many years. She attended the Moody Church.
She had studied music in Boston prior to moving Chicago. Jackie lent her operatic voice to the Moody Church Choir. While with the choir, she traveled to Romania, England and Norway sharing in fellowship and goodwill through song.
A memorial service will be schdeduled at a later date.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020