James A. "Jimmy" Carter
1959 - 2020
James Jimmy A. Carter

James Anthony Carter (Jimmy Carter), 61 of Worcester, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Services were held on Saturday, June 20 at Mercadante Funeral Home in Worcester.
Jimmy was born in Newport Hospital on May 12, 1959 to his late parents, Hershel Milton Carter and Mary Elizabeth Catherine (Kelly) Carter, both of Newport, Rhode Island. Carter Drive in Portsmouth was named for Jimmy's father, Hershel, who was the first president of the Church Community Housing Corporation, of Newport County, founded in 1969.
Jimmy leaves his wife of 30 years, Marketta R. (Hatch) Carter; his three children, Jermaine Butler & Adrienne Carter of Colorado Springs, CO and a son, Brandon A. Jones of Worcester, MA. He was the proud grandfather of three. Jimmy leaves behind siblings, Diane Stanzione of Rhode Island, Arthur Wood of North Carolina, Rose (Wood) Beck of Maryland, Roger Carter of Boston, Ma, Hershel, Milton Carter Jr. of Middletown, RI. . He is predeceased by a brother, Frank Wood of Arizona. In addition, he leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Jimmy leaves behind an aunt, Barbara (Carter) Williams, of Newport Rhode Island the last surviving sibling of his father, cousin Edna Wells of Newport Rhode Island and Edie Carter, widow of his uncle, the late Walter Carter in addition to scores of cousins, many of whom still live in Newport, but are dispersed throughout the United States and the world
Jimmy retired from Sanit-Gobain Abrasives after over 20 years of service. While working for Saint-Gobain,he took courses at Becker College to advance his career in Procurement. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Army from January of 1977 until August of 1989. He joined Herman E. Duncan Military Lodge #44, Germany in 1985 and demitted to King David Lodge #7 in 1990. Having had the pleasure of serving many chairs in the Order, his last role was Senior Warden. He joined African Lodge #459 in 1994. He was a member of Quinsigamond Lodge #173, Worcester, MA until its closing and then demitted to Merrimack Valley Lodge #1586, Lawrence, MA, where he was most recently secretary.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Church Community Housing Corporation:
Church Community Housing Corporation
50 Washington Square
Newport, RI 02840

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
JUN
20
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to your family. He was always so kind to me in school.
Maty Pritchard (Key)
Friend
June 20, 2020
Dear Family, our deepest sympathies. I served with JC. We sure had fun at Fort Lee. Not often youget an opportunity to serve with someone from Newport. When my Dad passed, JC called me and asked me if his Lodge could do the ceremony at my Dad's wake. They did a beautiful Masonic ceremony led by JC. I'm forever grateful for that. I could go on and on about JC. However, I won't I'll keep the rest in my heart. Rest in Peace JC.
Clifton Gaines
Friend
June 19, 2020
Our heart is sooo sad for our brother and dear friend. Our prayers up for Marketta and family.. May God grant you at least some Comfort at this sad sad time.. We love you....❤❤❤
Sadie English and Callel Walker
Family
June 19, 2020
Dear Carter family. I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear brother. My prayers are with you. May the comfort and peace of almighty God be with you all during these difficult times. Sincerely. Jim Gray. King David Lodge #7
james gray
Friend
June 19, 2020
Condolences to Family and friends. Peace be still
Christine Kiser
Friend
June 17, 2020
Rest Peacefully
Adrienne (Carter) Pepper
Daughter
June 17, 2020
Send my deepest condolences to Jimmys family. May the memories warm you and his love engulf you. DeWitt family mourns with you.
Terri DeWitt
Friend
June 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Denise Scott
June 17, 2020
Marketta, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and love go out to you in this difficult time.
Carl LaCombe
June 17, 2020
My Deepest Condolences To The Family
Gregory Raspberry
Friend
June 17, 2020
Marketta and family, I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Jimmy for years and miss his easy going ways in the office. RIP my friend.
Melissa Heyes
Coworker
June 17, 2020
You have my deepest condolences during this time of sorrow. James use to hang out with my brother Michael when we were young. He was a good person. May your memories be a comfort and your faith give you strength
Cynthia Boyd Garris
Friend
June 16, 2020
Marketta and Roger and family, I am so sorry for your loss. May God continue to wrap His loving arms around you all.
Veronica Mays
Friend
June 16, 2020
Comfort Planter
June 16, 2020
Wow, Jimmy my long long long time friend, brother from another mother. My heart is broken and you know every time we see each other at the reunion and with Larry Nelson we were a mess. Jimmy I knew that you fought a good fight and God called his Son home. I know that you will always be on everyone life that you touch.
Rest in God Arms Jimmy, from all of us that lived on popular street, we will always keep you in our hearts .
Love you Jimmy
Janice workman panos
Family
June 16, 2020
Dear Marketta,
So sorry for your loss. You were a devoted wife, friend and caregiver to Jimmy always.
Peace and love
Denise
Denise Langevin
June 16, 2020
Marketta and Family. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Sister Michelle Wilks-Rose
Friend
June 16, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
June 16, 2020
Word can only be a starting point to help us with during our grief. Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jimmy will always have a part of our family and many of memories that we will forever cherish.
May you continue to find comfort in the precious memories.
Jimmy has left a journey of footprint that have touched many with his humor. ❤
Christi and Curtis Berry
Friend
June 16, 2020
Although it is hard to imagine the world without him, it is easy to imagine heaven rejoicing because he is there. God will shower us with His Comfort through Christ II Corin 1:5 Sis Cheryl Murray PWM Mt Moriah 7 P.H.G.L. MA
cheryl murray
June 16, 2020
Marketta, I am so sorry for your loss. I know the past several months have been difficult. Hopefully Jimmy is at peace now. Eric and I are thinking of you and keeping you in our prayers. Our condolences go to you and the entire family. Sharon and Eric
Sharon & Eric Plickert
Friend
June 16, 2020
Marketta, Chuck and I send our condolences and love. So very sorry for your loss.
Eileen Glassmire
June 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss Marketta. May your fond memories of Jimmy comfort you during this difficult time.
Aimee Sbrogna
Friend
June 16, 2020
RIP MY GOOD BROTHER, A TRUE MASON.
Joseph OGarro
Friend
June 15, 2020
Jimmy it is so sad to see you go so soon. You was one of my favorite brothers. Specially all the fun we had when we was kids. Even though we went threw some bad times at home, we still had that fun. Marietta is a very special person and I know she will miss you very much just like the rest of us will too. I will keep in touch with Marietta to keep your spirit alive. R.I.P. Jimmy. Your big sister Rose
Rose
Sister
June 15, 2020
Dear Marietta and family, I am so sorry to see James has passed. I know that you gave your devoted efforts to help care for him. I send you my deepest condolences. Maria from Reliant
Maria Laverty
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kevin Odom
Friend
