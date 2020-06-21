James Jimmy A. Carter



James Anthony Carter (Jimmy Carter), 61 of Worcester, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Services were held on Saturday, June 20 at Mercadante Funeral Home in Worcester.

Jimmy was born in Newport Hospital on May 12, 1959 to his late parents, Hershel Milton Carter and Mary Elizabeth Catherine (Kelly) Carter, both of Newport, Rhode Island. Carter Drive in Portsmouth was named for Jimmy's father, Hershel, who was the first president of the Church Community Housing Corporation, of Newport County, founded in 1969.

Jimmy leaves his wife of 30 years, Marketta R. (Hatch) Carter; his three children, Jermaine Butler & Adrienne Carter of Colorado Springs, CO and a son, Brandon A. Jones of Worcester, MA. He was the proud grandfather of three. Jimmy leaves behind siblings, Diane Stanzione of Rhode Island, Arthur Wood of North Carolina, Rose (Wood) Beck of Maryland, Roger Carter of Boston, Ma, Hershel, Milton Carter Jr. of Middletown, RI. . He is predeceased by a brother, Frank Wood of Arizona. In addition, he leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Jimmy leaves behind an aunt, Barbara (Carter) Williams, of Newport Rhode Island the last surviving sibling of his father, cousin Edna Wells of Newport Rhode Island and Edie Carter, widow of his uncle, the late Walter Carter in addition to scores of cousins, many of whom still live in Newport, but are dispersed throughout the United States and the world

Jimmy retired from Sanit-Gobain Abrasives after over 20 years of service. While working for Saint-Gobain,he took courses at Becker College to advance his career in Procurement. Prior to that, he served in the U.S. Army from January of 1977 until August of 1989. He joined Herman E. Duncan Military Lodge #44, Germany in 1985 and demitted to King David Lodge #7 in 1990. Having had the pleasure of serving many chairs in the Order, his last role was Senior Warden. He joined African Lodge #459 in 1994. He was a member of Quinsigamond Lodge #173, Worcester, MA until its closing and then demitted to Merrimack Valley Lodge #1586, Lawrence, MA, where he was most recently secretary.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Church Community Housing Corporation:

Church Community Housing Corporation

50 Washington Square

Newport, RI 02840



