James A. Deasley
James A. Deasley, formerly of Bayview Park, Middletown, RI passed away peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 80 surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of the late James and Elizabeth (Dorey) Deasley. Jim was born October 22, 1938 in Newport and attended Rogers High School and then joined the Air Force. Shortly after meeting the love of his life Rosalie Sanfilippo, the two were married January 2, 1960. Jim worked as a painter for the Newport School Department, and then for Newport Public Works starting out as a laborer working his way up and eventually retiring as supervisor in 1991. He then went on to work at Mello's Construction for 10 years.
Jim leaves behind his wife Rosalie and son, James and his wife Linda (Gadoury) Deasley of Middletown, daughter Linda and her husband Todd Alber of Portsmouth, daughter Dana and her husband Joseph Medeiros of Middletown, and son David and his wife Naomi (Perez) Deasley of Portsmouth. Jim also has 10 grandchildren, James Jr, and Thomas Deasley, Sarah Almeida, Jaimie Galvin, Jordan Alber, Joseph Jr and Sydnee Medeiros, David Jr and Datyn Deasley, and Stephanie Lamb. He is the very proud of his four great grandchildren: Joseph Almeida, Wyatt Almeida, Tessa Galvin and Kendall Deasley.
Jim is one of 10 children he is preceded in death by his sister Pat Morea and brother Thomas Deasley of California and brother Gerald Deasley of Middletown. He leaves his sisters Diane Pieranunzi of California, Nancy Morris of Portsmouth, Joan Weisinger of Pennsylvania, Maureen Brown of Ohio, Karen Terpening of Newport. Also, Jim was grateful to have the daily help of his sister Lorraine and her husband James Perry.
Calling hours will be Tuesday July 23, 2019 from 4-8pm at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hope Hospice of RI, 1085 North Main St, Providence RI 02904 or to the , 245 Waterman St, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 22 to July 24, 2019