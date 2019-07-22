Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Deasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James A. Deasley


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James A. Deasley Obituary
James A. Deasley
James A. Deasley, formerly of Bayview Park, Middletown, RI passed away peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 80 surrounded by his loving family.
He was the son of the late James and Elizabeth (Dorey) Deasley. Jim was born October 22, 1938 in Newport and attended Rogers High School and then joined the Air Force. Shortly after meeting the love of his life Rosalie Sanfilippo, the two were married January 2, 1960. Jim worked as a painter for the Newport School Department, and then for Newport Public Works starting out as a laborer working his way up and eventually retiring as supervisor in 1991. He then went on to work at Mello's Construction for 10 years.
Jim leaves behind his wife Rosalie and son, James and his wife Linda (Gadoury) Deasley of Middletown, daughter Linda and her husband Todd Alber of Portsmouth, daughter Dana and her husband Joseph Medeiros of Middletown, and son David and his wife Naomi (Perez) Deasley of Portsmouth. Jim also has 10 grandchildren, James Jr, and Thomas Deasley, Sarah Almeida, Jaimie Galvin, Jordan Alber, Joseph Jr and Sydnee Medeiros, David Jr and Datyn Deasley, and Stephanie Lamb. He is the very proud of his four great grandchildren: Joseph Almeida, Wyatt Almeida, Tessa Galvin and Kendall Deasley.
Jim is one of 10 children he is preceded in death by his sister Pat Morea and brother Thomas Deasley of California and brother Gerald Deasley of Middletown. He leaves his sisters Diane Pieranunzi of California, Nancy Morris of Portsmouth, Joan Weisinger of Pennsylvania, Maureen Brown of Ohio, Karen Terpening of Newport. Also, Jim was grateful to have the daily help of his sister Lorraine and her husband James Perry.
Calling hours will be Tuesday July 23, 2019 from 4-8pm at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport, RI. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Hope Hospice of RI, 1085 North Main St, Providence RI 02904 or to the , 245 Waterman St, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 22 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now