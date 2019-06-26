|
|
James B. Osborn
James Bruce Osborn, 75, of Newport, Rhode Island, died peacefully at his home on June 24, 2019, after a long illness.
Jim was born April 21, 1944, in Norfolk, VA to Ralph Osborn and Mildred (Schauer) Osborn.
When Jim was eleven years old, his dad, a Naval officer, was transferred to Newport and, for the next sixty-four years, Jim called Newport his home. He graduated from Rogers High School, attended Livingston State College, and was in the Army during the Viet Nam War, where he served with distinction as a radio operator during the Tet Offensive. Jim was active in the real estate community in Newport for many years, owning and managing rental property and, for twelve years, he ran his own real estate agency, Osborn Realty. Jim and his wife, Silvia, traveled frequently to visit Silvia's family in Ecuador. Jim looked forward to those trips and, over the years, they gave him the opportunity to visit other parts of South America that interested him, including the Galapagos Islands. Jim took full advantage of living in Newport. He loved sailing. Jim raced S boats and enjoyed spending time on his forty-one-foot Alden that he meticulously restored. He had a Merchant Marine license as a Captain for 100 tons and as an Able-Bodied Seaman for unlimited tonnage. Jim was an avid antique collector (Arts and Crafts/Marine Whaling) who traveled throughout New England looking for bargains and treasures. As a longtime resident of Newport, he followed local events, and spent many hours sharing his views on the topic of the day with a number of breakfast regulars at the Ocean Coffee Roasters shop in Newport. In addition to his devoted wife Silvia, Jim is survived by his daughters, Bridget Higgenbottom and Kathleen Wilson, and by his stepchildren, Sheyla, Edgar, Silvita and Christian Pidru. He is also survived by his twin sister, Bonnie Sullivan, and nephews, Patrick, Kevin and Michael Sweeney.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Trinity Church, 141 Spring Street in Newport, RI.
Burial will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 26 to June 28, 2019