James F. Deffet, 88, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the home of his son James with all of his children present. James ("Jim") was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marie E. (Healey) Deffet. Born in Columbus, OH, he was the son of the late Peter and Viola (Schell) Deffet. He was an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War and was retired from civil service as head of the photography branch at the Naval War College. He and his wife raised their five children in Portsmouth, RI. Jim was a published author who continued writing throughout his life and had just finished writing a three act play. He carried a strong faith throughout his life and brought optimism and joy to those around him and was always ready to share a funny joke or an uplifting story. His greatest gift was to inspire all those around him. Jim was always gracious and humble and most enjoyed the simple things in life like watching the sun rise with a hot cup of coffee and spending time playing and talking with his grandchildren. He was very proud of all of his children and grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Joseph and George and is survived by his brother Thomas and sister Jeanne, and his five children: Loretta (Louis) Spartano; Charlene (Brett) Malloy, James (Courtney) Deffet, Timothy Deffet, Peter (Michael) Deffet, 6 grandchildren: Julia, Joseph; Sean, Shannon; Thomas, Michael. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019