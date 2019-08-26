|
|
James J. Gaston
James Gaston, 60, of Middletown lost his courageous battle with cancer and passed awayon August 23, 2019 with his family by his side.
Born on April 3, 1959 in Newport, RI, he was the son of Melton "Curly" and Margaret (Chaves) Gaston.
Jim graduated from Middletown High School in 1977 and then trained as a certified motorcycle mechanic. Later Jim worked for his Uncle Joe at Chaves Heating Co. where he trained as an oil burner technician. He then worked as an auto mechanic and commercial fisherman. He also worked in private security, was a trained firearms instructor, and eventually went back to doing oil burner repair, starting his own business, Gaston Burner Service.
In earlier years Jim was an avid motocross racer. He also loved the outdoors and spent as much time as possible hunting and fishing. In later years Jim became a ham radio enthusiast and developed a keen interest in politics, both on a local and national level. He loved spending time with his partner, his family, and he adored his grandchildren and his faithful service dog Peanut.
Jim is survived by his beloved partner Dawn Correia of Newport, RI; sons Jason Gaston and wife Erica of Portsmouth, RI, Jared Gaston and wife Bethany of Portsmouth, RI; grandson Kayson Soares and granddaughter Adelaide Gaston; brother Michael Gaston and wife Joan of Middletown, RI; friend and former spouse Pamela (Hart) Gaston of Portsmouth, RI; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Melton and Margaret Gaston and brother Richard Gaston.
Calling hours will be held at Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, August 29 from 3:00 – 5:30 pm, followed immediately by a funeral service at 5:30 pm, also at Memorial Funeral Home.
Donations in Jim's memory may be made to The Three Angels Fund, P.O. Box 4001, Middletown, RI 02842 or www.threeangelsfund.com.
Additional information can be found at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019