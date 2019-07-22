|
|
James L. Maher, Jr.
James L. Maher, Jr., 76, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019, at South County Hospital in Wakefield.
James was born on September 14, 1942, in Newport, RI, to the late James L. Maher, Sr. and the late Mary (Toppa) Maher. He was the husband of Dorothea "Dottie" Maher for 50 years.
James was a 1961 graduate of Rogers High School. He worked as President of Safeway System with his brother Patrick for many years until he retired in 1987. He and Dottie spent Winters in Cape Coral, Florida and summered back home in Middletown, RI. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer and fisherman, and was a former member of the North End Club, Elks Club and Wanumetonomy Golf and Country Club. He was a passionate New England sports lover, faithfully watching his Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and Bruins. His most favorite thing was spending time with his family. There were boat rides to Dyers Island, fishing off of Brenton Point and many days at the pool enjoying his grandchildren. Jim was a card enthusiast, playing a game of Pitch with Dottie and friends, Jim and Patricia Phelan, that had lasted for over 30 years, with the guys winning for the last 13 years.
Besides his beloved wife, "Dottie", he is survived by his children, James L. Maher, III, Patricia Maher, Deborah Haas and her husband Carl, all of Portsmouth, Jeanine Pari and her husband Angelo, Nadine OBrion and her husband Andrew, all of Middletown, Stacy Hardcastle and her husband Ken, and Raegan Godsey, all of Mathews, VA, his siblings, Alexandra Kelly and Michael Maher and his wife Leslie, all of Newport, twenty grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and his dearly loved dogs, Seamus and Zoe.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Anthony Razza, Peter Razza, Patrick Maher, Stephen Maher and Mary Ann Maher.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at the Hambly Funeral Home, "Brick House", 30 Red Cross Avenue, Newport.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 9:00 AM, at St. Lucy's Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown.
At the request of the family, his burial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the James L. Maher Center, 906 Aquidneck Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842.
Condolences and additional information available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 22 to July 24, 2019