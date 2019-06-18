|
|
James Lyons Carroll
James (Jim) Lyons Carroll, of Newport, RI passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was 76 years old. Born on March 8, 1943 in Newport, Rhode Island, he is preceded in death by his father Carl Henry Carroll, his mother Ann E. (Nancy) Carroll and his brother, Carl H. Carroll.
Jim graduated from De La Salle Academy in 1960 where he was a letterman in three varsity sports each years. Jim graduated from Providence College in 1964 where he played freshman basketball as a PC Friar. After college he entered the United States Marine Corps. Jim worked in the finance and banking industry for over 40 years, retiring from Wells Fargo.
He was a member of Newport Country Club and Newport Reading Room as well as a former Board member at the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County. He was an avid golfer and tennis player. His greatest joys were family, friends, tennis, golf, and spreading merriment at Sardella's Restaurant. He leaves his wife of twenty years, Judith Spingler Carroll, his son, Gregory Carroll and wife Sharon of Middletown, and his daughter, Christina Carroll Hoffman and husband, William of Newbury, MA; his stepson, Matthew Englander and wife Stacie of Hyde Park, MA; as well as three grandchildren, James Lyons Carroll II, John (Jack) Wilson Carroll and Charlize Mabel Englander who loved hanging out with Grandad and Papa Jim; his sister-in-law, Nancy Carroll, niece, Heather Carroll and nephew, Matthew Carroll. He leaves his close friends Richard C. Sardella and Peter C. Flynn.
Calling hours will be held at O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport, RI from 4-7pm on Thursday June 20, and a Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday June 21 at St. Mary's Church, Spring Street, Newport, RI at 10am. Burial Trinity Cemetery, Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Newport County.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 18 to June 20, 2019