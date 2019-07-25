|
|
James Shea
James J. Shea, of Newport, Rhode Island, known fondly as Jimmy, passed away on July 24, 2019 at 68 years of age. He was born in Boston, MA.
Jimmy was a gregarious friend, brother, and son with an unrivaled sense of humor and a warm, radiant spirit. James was an avid and astute athlete. He played Division I football for the University of Massachusetts Minutemen, won several track and field Team events while attending but his proudest accomplishment was when he won his first place Javelin Throw Title at the Bay State Games in 1976 and held it till 1999. Outside of work Jimmy could usually be found at his local YMCA or relaxing at home watching the sports or history channel.
Jimmy is survived by, and loved dearly by, his siblings George and his wife Patricia Shea of Wylie, TX, Regina Shea of Weybridge, VT, John and his wife Maureen Shea of Cary, NC, Veronica Shea of Medfield, MA, and Mary Jane and her husband Joseph Flaherty Hull, MA . He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who adored him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur F and Anastasia B Shea, and his brother William C Shea. James will forever be remembered and celebrated by the many people who love him including his many co-workers who he embraced as family at the Rhode Island Bridge Authority. His vivacious, enlivened spirit is eternal.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 28 from 4-8pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport .
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 29 at 10:00 at Holy Name Parish, 1689 Centre St. West Roxbury, MA. Burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery to follow at 366 Cummins Highway in Roslindale, MA.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 25 to July 27, 2019