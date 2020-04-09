|
James Thomas Crowther
Born to William Crowther and Mary Springett Crowther in Newport Rhode Island 1933. Graduated from Rogers HS. Served in the U.S. Navy Korean War. Survived by his wife of 68 years Mary Hughes Crowther and his children Kathleen Heflin, Susan (Paul) Aguilera , James Crowther Jr. and Dennis (Hollie) Crowther, his brother David Crowther, sister in law Barbara (Leary) Crowther, brother and sister in law Steve and Sharon (Savage) Hughes, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by an infant son Patrick and his brother Donald. Cherished by 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was a printer for The Newport Daily News and The Hayward California Daily Review until he built a 52 foot sailboat and he and Mary sailed off to many adventures. Died in Sacramento California April 8, 2020. No service to be held at this time.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020