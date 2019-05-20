|
|
James V. Mello
James V. Mello, 75, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on May 18, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
James was born January 5, 1944, in Fall River, MA to Jesse Mello and Hilda Vierra Mello, was the third of eight children.
Jim worked for the Town of Middletown for 38 years. After retiring from the town, he worked for Mello Construction. He was an avid fisherman and loved gardening. Most of all, Jim was a very loving and caring family man.
James is survived by his wife Janet Mello, his children J. Anthony Vargas and his wife Evelyn of Hamburg, PA, Mark O. Mello and his wife Dawn of Portsmouth, Edward J. Mello and his wife Stephanie of North Kingstown, and Tanya A. Mello of Portsmouth, and his grandchildren James Vargas II, Nicole Mello, Timothy Mello, Evan Mello, Adam Vargas, Morgan Mello, Izabel Quiroa, and Rachael Mello.
Calling hours will be held Friday, May 24 from 4:00-6:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd, Portsmouth, with a memorial service at 5:30pm in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or .
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from May 20 to May 22, 2019