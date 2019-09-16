|
|
James W. "Cornbread" Crookes
James W. "Cornbread" Crookes, of Newport, loving brother, uncle and friend to many, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 58.
James was born on November 30, 1960 in Newport, RI to Arthur and Kathleen (O'Brien) Crookes. He was a graduate of Rogers High School and studied at Salve Regina University. He was a member of the Castle Hill Inn kitchen staff for the past 39 years.
Besides his love of the kitchen and his renowned dishes that were always in demand, he had a love for music that started in his early years with a tendency to love rock and roll and some heavy metal thrown in. He loved to tell his jokes and had an infectious laugh that would lift up the whole room. He would never say a bad word about anyone he met or knew but would always be there to lend a helping hand. His kind and compassionate spirit will surely be missed by his numerous friends and relatives.
He is survived by his brothers, Arthur and his wife Annie, Dennis and his wife Carol, Patrick and his ex-wife Kathy Jones, John and his wife Barbara, two aunts, an uncle, many nieces & nephews, along with many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur and his mother, Kathleen.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, September 21 from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Hibernian Hall, 2 Wellington Ave, Newport.
In lieu of flowers, a fund is being established to place a park bench in Spencer Park as a tribute to our beloved brother and friend to all.
Information on the fund will be available at the service.
For more information and online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019