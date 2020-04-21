|
Jane Dorothy Casaceli
91, formerly of Warwick and Portsmouth, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Norman Casaceli. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Henry J. and Mary A. (McGuire) Marrier.
Jane worked as a Bookkeeper for many companies during her lifetime including I.M.S. Services in Portsmouth, RI. She was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy in Providence.
She is survived by her niece, Deborah A. Callahan and her husband Steven, a nephew, William J. Henry and his wife Susan, and two grandchildren, Kerri L. Callahan and Steven H. Callahan.
She was the stepmother of the late Connie Casaceli and sister of the late Mary T. Henry of Ocala, FL.
Due to current health and safety regulations her Funeral Service will be private. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020