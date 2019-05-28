|
JANE E. LYONS
39, passed away peacefully at midnight on Monday, May 27, surrounded by loved ones after conquering stage IV melanoma for over seven years with humor and resilience.She is survived by her loving wife of 15 years Andrea Bunker of Burlington; her father John "Jack" Lyons and her twin sister Emily Lyons of Portsmouth, RI; her brother Keith Stevens and his wife Lori of Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada; her cousins Kim Lyons of Warwick, RI, and Jay Lyons of Providence, RI; her nieces Daelynne, Keira, Alivia, and Raeleigh, and her nephew Emmett. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathleen "Kathy" (Mundee) Lyons. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Katherine (DeTeso) Bunker and father-in-law Robert Bunker of Burlington, MA; her brother-in-law Anthony Bunker and his wife Maurika of Gloucester, MA; and her chosen family of wonderful friends and co-workers.
Born in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada, Jane was adopted with her twin sister by Jack and Kathy Lyons. They began their life as a family in New Brunswick before moving to Aquidneck Island, RI, where Jane excelled as a student and athlete and was a self-proclaimed band geek. She spent summers during her youth with her family at their cottage on Grand Manan off the coast of New Brunswick, and in her adulthood it was her "happy place," enjoying coffee on the front porch while watching the tides of the Bay of Fundy and beachcombing for treasures washed ashore.
She graduated with honors from Portsmouth High School in 1997. She pursued a bachelor's degree in Occupational Therapy and graduated from Boston University in 2002 magna cum laude. She worked as an occupational therapist at Rhode Island Hospital for eight years. Her experience treating victims of the Station Nightclub fire inspired her to further her medical education.
She attended Duke University's Physician Assistant Program from 2008 to 2010, graduating top in her class and receiving the Richard John Scheele Memorial Award in recognition of her outstanding scholastic achievement and leadership role while a Physician Assistant Student. In 2010, she joined the cardiac surgery department at Massachusetts General Hospital, working tirelessly caring for her patients and mentoring her colleagues with kindness and humor. Her selflessness and generosity were evident in her gestures, buying prescriptions with her own money for patients who could not afford them and ensuring any family who needed assistance in getting their loved one home had it.
Jane met her wife Andrea in 2000, having played rugby on their respective college club teams as second rows. They lived in RI, NC, and MA, and their time in each place brought friendships and connections that would last a lifetime. While both were dedicated to their careers, they shared a love of trying new cuisines, visiting historical sites, hiking, running, walking their dogs Rusty and Lela, and enjoying quality time with family and friends. Upon Jane's diagnosis in August 2011, they began their Big C Tour, traveling to destinations on their bucket list as close as Key West and as far as Norway and nerding out by taking in as much history and culture as possible.
Jane's intellectual curiosity was limitless. In her spare time, she taught herself nalbinding, fountain pen restoration, and calligraphy. She enjoyed drawing, gaming, reading, and bird-watching, with one of her talents being able to identify any bird by its call. She collected stamps, coins, baseball cards, and feathers that found their way to her on almost every walk she took. She was an asset on any trivia team, being able to call up any random fact of useless information at a moment's notice, and she was able to lighten any mood with her endless catalog of "dad" jokes. Her mind and spirit were truly beautiful, inspiring and entertaining those who had the fortune of meeting her.
Her family would like to thank the incredible doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, and hospital staff in the oncology and neurosurgery departments at MGH as well as the wonderful staff at and their hospice house in Lincoln.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to calling hours on June 2 from 2 to 6 pm in the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, 263 Main Street, Woburn. In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances in honor of Jane to the Melanoma Research Foundation at melanoma.org. A Celebration of Jane's life will be held in late June and will be announced on the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home website.
Published in Newport Daily News from May 28 to May 30, 2019