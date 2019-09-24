|
Jane M. (Carr) Frazier
Jane M. (Carr) Frazier, 96, passed away peacefully at Newport Hospital September 23, 2019. Her granddaughter Kathryn was at her side and reading to her at the time.
Born in Newport RI, the daughter of the late Edward B. and Mary (Morrissey) Carr, Jane was predeceased by her husband Vincent "Bud" Frazier, her brother Edward B Carr Jr., her sisters Helen Spinney and Kathleen Tompsett, her daughter Mary Ellen Espanola and her infant son Christopher.
Jane is survived by her children, Michael (Nancy LaPosta-Frazier) of Narragansett, Patrick (Sharon Katz Frazier) of Laguna Beach CA, and Daniel (Jodi Prucha) of Port Charlotte FL., son-in-law Kenneth Espanola of Warren; grandchildren Meghan, Kathryn, and Alexandra Frazier, Matthew and Kristen Espanola, and Amanda Savage. Jane was a dutiful aunt to fifteen nieces and nephews. Jane will especially miss the wonderful times spent with her god daughter Patricia Lentz and the time spent with her four legged "grandson" Miki.
After graduating from St. Catherine Academy, Jane became a licensed hairdresser and launched her career working at Louie's Hair Salon, where she remained until her marriage to Bud. While raising her family she continued hairdressing for a select clientele, worked in medical records for both a private practice and Edgehill, and was a tour guide at Hammersmith Farm, working well into her 80's. She enjoyed reading and gardening. Jane spent many years volunteering, along with her sister Kathleen, at the St Vincent de Paul soup kitchen at St. Joseph's Church. This avocation was understandable given that it was her father, Edward, who established the St Vincent de Paul chapter at St. Joseph's.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 26 from 4:00-7:00PM, at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St. Newport.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 9:00AM, in St. Lucy's Catholic Church, 909 West Main Rd Middletown. Her burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Lane Middletown.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to the St. Vincent de Paul Society Soup Kitchen, c/o St. Joseph's Rectory, 5 Mann Ave, Newport, RI 02840.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019