JANET M. BROADHEAD (VEITCH)
96, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Broadhead and the late Leif "Arnold" Green. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late William and Janet (MacBeth) Veitch.
Janet was a graduate of Classical High School and Bryant University. She had served as Vice President of Dunlap Price, Inc. and was the co-owner of Broadhead Insurance Agency. After her retirement, she read for Holy Orders and was ordained in July 1985 as a Deacon in the Episcopal Church. She had served as Chaplin at the Ladd Center, South County Hospital, and the RI Institute of Mental Health. She served as Deacon at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Jamestown, Episcopal Church of the Ascension in Wakefield, St. Peter's by-the-sea Episcopal Church in Narragansett, and Hospice Care of Rhode Island. She was also an EMT with the Jamestown Ambulance Association for ten years. She loved God and God's beautiful Earth. She Enjoyed gardening and caring for her pets, but above all, she loved her family and friends. She outfitted her grandchildren and great- grandchildren in her amazing knitted goods, and donated them to children in need here and around the world.
Janet is survived by her son, Jeffrey A. Broadhead and his wife, Linda of Narragansett and her daughter Deborah L. B. Lichtenstein and her husband, Michael of Jamestown. She also leaves a step son Karl Green of Coventry and a step daughter, Laurie Clemens of Fort Meyers, FL. She was the loving grandmother of Alex R. Broadhead, Emma J. Lichtenstein and her husband, Jesse DeLaughter, and Hannah R. Graves and her husband, Doug; great grandmother of Ruth, Eve and Charlie DeLaughter, and Harry and Eliza Graves.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service, Thursday, September 12 at 1 pm in St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 87 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Episcopal Charities of RI, 275 North Main St., Providence, RI 02903 or Lucy's Hearth, 19 Valley Rd., Middletown, RI 02842. Information and condolences, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 10, 2019