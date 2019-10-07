|
Janet Munson-Lyons
Janet Munson-Lyons, 79, of Newport, passed away on October 5, 2019, at the Newport Hospital, surround by her loving family and friends.
Born in Ferniegair, Scotland, on January 6, 1940, she was the daughter of George Brownlee and Annie (Holland) Brownlee.
She graduated from Hamilton Academy and Jordan Hills College at the University of Glasgow.
She married Robert Munson and moved to Newport. Janet taught school in Scotland, then also for the Catholic Diocese at Cluny School and Jesus Saviour Church. She was affectionately known as "Mrs. M" to her students. She also worked summers and weekends as a hostess for the Preservation Society of Newport County, and was called "The Duchess of Marble" by some.
She loved animals, children and jewelry. Her favorite pastimes were, knitting, needlepoint and to strangers and her Monday crowd at the La Forge, and her Friday night crew at the Elk's Lodge in Newport.
Janet is survived by Albert Lyons and his sons; Albert P, Stephen and Matthew Lyons. She is also survived by her sister, Elsie Jackson and her two nieces, Marjorie Lackie and Ellen Easton, all of, Linlithgow, Scotland. She was also the loving and adored "Nanny" to her granddaughter Allison Lyons.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Emmanuel Church 42 Dearborn Street in Newport. A reception will follow at 4:00 pm at the La Forge restaurant, friend s and former students are cordially invited.
Burial will be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019