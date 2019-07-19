Home

Janette F. (Train) Antonellis


1928 - 2019
Janette F. (Train) Antonellis
Janette Frances (Train) Antonellis, of Newport, RI passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was the sunshine in the lives of her family and all of those she touched. Born in Cambridge, MA, Janette was a Fashion Illustrator and a Boutique Owner in both Waban, MA and Newport, RI.
Janette was predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Antonellis and is survived by her three children, Lauren Kolb, Newport, RI, Suzette Trifero (John Trifero), Newport, RI, Michael J. Antonellis, Jr. (Maureen Antonellis) and her grandson Michael Antonellis, Portsmouth, RI. Her sisters Beverly Lind, Whitinsville, MA, Doris Golden, Cohasset, MA, her brother Charles Train, Mirror Lake, NH and her sister-in-law Concetta Boyce of Auburndale, MA.
Janette's love of life and beautiful smile will remain in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of how Janette lived her life, please make somebody feel special today. Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 19 to July 22, 2019
