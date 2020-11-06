JANICE A. DeORSEY
78, passed away Wednesday, November 4th 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard DeOrsey. She was born in Newport, RI. Janice is survived by her brother, Roger LeBlanc (wife Partricia), children, Lynn A. Brownell-Igo and Mark A. Brownell, wife Karen Brownell. Four grandchildren, Jaclyn Pacheco, Molly Igo, Mark A. Brownell II, Grace Brownell, one great grandson, Benjamin.Janice also leaves behind her two dear friends Natalie Mello and Nancy Sohigian. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Hospice, 1085 Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Due to COVID, all funeral services will be private. Janice will be buried at Saint Anne's Cemetery in Cranston, RI. A celebration of Janice's life will be scheduled at a later date. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com