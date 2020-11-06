1/
Janice A. DeOrsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JANICE A. DeORSEY
78, passed away Wednesday, November 4th 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard DeOrsey. She was born in Newport, RI. Janice is survived by her brother, Roger LeBlanc (wife Partricia), children, Lynn A. Brownell-Igo and Mark A. Brownell, wife Karen Brownell. Four grandchildren, Jaclyn Pacheco, Molly Igo, Mark A. Brownell II, Grace Brownell, one great grandson, Benjamin.Janice also leaves behind her two dear friends Natalie Mello and Nancy Sohigian. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Hospice, 1085 Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Due to COVID, all funeral services will be private. Janice will be buried at Saint Anne's Cemetery in Cranston, RI. A celebration of Janice's life will be scheduled at a later date. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved