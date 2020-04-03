|
Janice M. Murphy
Janice M. Murphy, age 74, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, at Charlton Memorial Hospital.
Janice was born in Newport, RI, on November 7, 1945, to the late Edward Smith and the late Reba (Windley) Smith. She was the wife of Donald D. Murphy Sr.
Jan worked many different jobs as a cosmetologist, and in the banking industry. Known to be a friend to everyone, she was always there for you when you needed her. A devoted and loving grandmother to her five grandchildren, she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her sons, Brian Murphy and his wife Shari Murphy of Rowlett, TX, and Donald D. Murphy Jr of Memphis, TN, her grandchildren, Daggan Murphy, Claudia Murphy, Rosemarie Murphy, Timmy, Murphy and Tessie Murphy, her niece Cheryl Engler of Cumberland, RI, and her nephew James E. DeArruda of Torrance, CA and nephew John J. DeArruda of Portsmouth
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Borges and Patricia Raposa and her husband, Donald D Murphy Sr.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no service at this time.
Published in Newport Daily News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 6, 2020