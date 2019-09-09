|
|
Jason J. Conant
PORTSMOUTH-Jason J. Conant, 48, passed away on Saturday, September 7th, 2019. Jason was born in Newport, RI to Steven and Jerilyn Conant.
Jason was an avid surfer and accomplished guitar player. He worked for Hinckley Yachts as a boat painter.
In addition to his parents, Jason is survived by his brothers Christopher Truver and Steven Conant, sister Rebecca Truver, 3 nephews Jack Conant, Dean Conant, Josh Truver, and his niece Aelish Truver. He also leaves behind his long time companion Krystal Semas.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 12, from 4:00 to 7:00PM at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway Newport, RI.
Burial will be private.
Memorial donations can be made to the Potter League For Animals in Middletown, RI.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019