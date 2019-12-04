|
|
Jason MacGregor DeSantis
Jason MacGregor DeSantis, 46, died unexpectedly at home in Middletown, RI. Jason was born in Phoenix, AZ on November 8, 1973 to Susan MacGregor DeSantis of Middletown, RI, and Joseph MacGregor of Phoenix, AZ. He was raised by his adopted father Richard J. DeSantis and Susan DeSantis both of Middletown.
Jason graduated Middletown High School class of 1991. He went on to earn an Associate's degree from Arizona School of Broadcasting. For the last ten years, Jason lived in Brunswick, ME with his three children working for the Brunswick School Department.
In 2019 he returned to Middletown with his three children, working at the Tiverton Casino Hotel. Jason loved the beach, surfing, golf and most of all spending time with his three children, family and friends.
Jason is survived by his three children, Drew DeSantis, 16, Mia DeSantis, 15, and Abby DeSantis, 12, his sister Tracy MacGregor Rafferty, and her husband Peter Rafferty, parents Susan MacGregor DeSantis, Richard J. DeSantis and Joseph MacGregor, grandparents Rene Desjardins and Dorothy Desjardins. He also had a large extended family, including, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved him and will miss him dearly.
Calling hours will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 4-7pm in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jason's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr, Ste. 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Newport Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019