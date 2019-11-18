|
Jean (Maguire) MacCormick
Jean Anne (Maguire) MacCormick of Middletown, RI died unexpectedly on 15 November 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in New York on 5 November 1936 to the late Leo J. and Anna M. (Maher) Maguire.
Jean was pre-deceased by her husband, Neil MacCormick. Survivors include her two daughters, Linda (Scott) Towne of Lake City, FL and Jodi (Bill) White of Oakdale CT; her step-daughter, Barbara Grimm of England, her brother Leo J. Maguire (Susan) of Gloucester, MA.; three grandchildren: Simon Towne of Williamsburg, VA; Cathleen and Annabelle Towne, both of Lake City, FL; five step-grandchildren: Natalie Lipke and Sascha Grimm both of England; Emily, Billy, and Jenna White all of Oakdale CT; and two step-great-grandchildren: Max and Kit Lipke of England.
Jean was raised in Newport from a young age and attended St Catherine's Academy and Salve Regina. She taught at Sullivan School and then in DoD schools in Germany and Belgium before her marriage. She lived in Europe and Cyprus for many years returning to Newport in 1980 when her husband retired from the British Army. She substitute taught in local schools and worked at Video Express and JC Penneys. She was a third grade teacher at Bishop McVinney School in Providence for many years until her retirement.
She was a volunteer at the Middletown Historical Society and the Middletown Public Library bookstore in recent years and had previously been a Girl Scout volunteer. She was a parishioner of St Mary's Catholic Church.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00am in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Memorial donations may be made to the Middletown Public Library, 700 West Main Rd. Middletown, RI 02842.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019