Jeanne Pachico
Jeanne "Jean" Francis (Riegel) Pachico left the guard of her loved ones on Saturday, April 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with illness. Jean leaves behind the love of her life, Robert Edward Pachico, her cherished son Garrett Charles Libby, stepdaughter Kristin Michelle Guyette and her husband Jeffrey, stepdaughter Elizabeth Cunningham and her husband Dr. David Cunningham, and stepson Mark Pachico and his wife Kim. Jean also leaves behind grandsons Robert Leonard Pachico, Gregory Mark Pachico, and Ryan Cunningham, and granddaughters Courtney Cunningham, Kayla Murphy and her husband Terrance, and great granddaughter Brynn Murphy. She is also survived by brothers Dr. Richard Sylvan Carvalho, Charles Anthony Carvalho and his wife Pauline, sister Judith Anne Dallaire and her husband Roland, nieces Lynne Adamian and her husband David, Kirstin Stahl and her husband Michael, and Krista Oliveira, nephews Bruce Carvalho and his wife Regina, Christopher Carvalho, David Carvalho, and Kyle Bidlack as well as many other extended family members and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her loving parents, Charles Francis Riegel and Margaret Mae (Wentworth) Riegel and a niece Deborah (Carvalho) Paulo.
Jean unquestionably left her mark as a pioneer of the women's rights movement. Her achievements in the workplace began as a word processor for the Raytheon Corp, she then became an office manger at Newport Hospital and then a property manager for the Goat Island South Condominium Association. Her greatest achievements came later as a Newport Housing Authority manager where she helped the less fortunate by orchestrating the Tonomy Hill Renovation project. Jean then went on to become the property manager for Forest Farm Living Facility and West House Living Facility, before retiring in 2010.
Jean will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and selfless nature. Her smile was infectious, and she always gave the best hugs. Jean always prioritized the needs of others even before her own. Jean spent her free time doing the things she enjoyed, spending time with family and friends, and bingo and slots, especially at Foxwoods. Jean also loved to read, watch the Food Network, and CBS Survivor, and solve the mysteries on the Hallmark Channel. Jean was also an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots and would rarely miss a game. Jean's passion was to help as many people as she could, family and friends alike. Jean will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten, Rest in Peace Eternally.
Calling hours for Jean will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 11:00-2:00 in the Hambly Funeral Home, 30 Red Cross Avenue, Newport. Burial will immediately follow at Newport Memorial Park in Middletown. Jean's family would like to invite everyone to the Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham St, Newport for reflections 2:00-5:00.
Memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Jean to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift.
Published in Newport Daily News from June 5 to June 7, 2019