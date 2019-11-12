|
|
Jeanne (Cournoyer) Peirce
Newport, RI - Jeanne (Cournoyer) Peirce, 92, died on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Royal Middletown Nursing Center in Middletown, RI. She was the widow of the late Dr. Frederick A. Peirce, Jr. Born in Webster, MA on April 14, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Anatole Arthur and Loria (Plasse) Cournoyer. Jeanne was a 1948 graduate of the Massachusetts General Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at Mass General in Contagious Diseases during the polio epidemic and also worked for Dr. Reginald Smithwick, a pioneer in treating high blood pressure. While at Mass General, she met Dr. Peirce and they were married in 1951, settling in Newport in 1960. In 1974, after raising three children, she went back to work as the first In-Service Director at the new Grand Islander Health Care Center, retiring in 1984. Jeanne was a member of the Newport County Red Cross, a board member of Child and Family Services, a board member of Visiting Nurse Association, and a member of the Newport
Preservation Society, where in 1967 she received the Heritage Month Award for creating the Children's Tours for Newport County Schools. Dr. and Mrs. Peirce were also members of the Newport Historical Society, the Redwood Library, the Newport Yacht Club, and the Ida Lewis Yacht Club. She taught Sunday School at United Congregational Church, enjoyed gardening, reading American history, and traveling abroad with Dr. Peirce. For many summers, she crewed aboard the family Ensign in sailboat races in Narragansett Bay. She is survived by her children Karen J. Peirce of Newport, RI, Nancy A. Peirce of Waltham, MA, and Lorie R. (Marc W.) Abromovitz of Downingtown, PA; her brother Lt. Col. (USAF ret.) Nelson Cournoyer of Espanola, NM; her sister Dolores D'Andrea of
Largo, FL; and her grandchildren Carleigh H. Abromovitz and Jacqueline P. Abromovitz, both of Boston, MA; and several nieces & nephews. Jeanne was also the sister of the late Edward A. Cournoyer. Burial will be private.
Donations in her memory may be made to the United Congregational Church
Endowment Fund, 524 Valley Road, Middletown, RI, 02842 or to The Newport Hospital Auxiliary, 11 Friendship Street, Newport, RI 02840.
Condolences are available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019