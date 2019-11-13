|
Jennifer A. Chambers
Jennifer A. Chambers, 47, of Tampa, FL, passed away on October 23, 2019 at her home with her family after a year long battle with cancer.
Jen was born on December 12, 1971 in Newport, RI to Michael and Diane (Halliday) Chambers. She is survived by her parents of Newport, her sister, Tara (Chambers) Mello, 2 nieces, Grace and Abigail, a nephew, Jackson Mello, all of Portsmouth, RI, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jen graduated from Marymount Manhattan College in New York City in 1993 with a Bachelor's degree in Theatrical Production and Design. She toured with Disney on Ice before getting her permanent job with Busch Gardens in Tampa, FL. Jen worked for 17 years as a Lighting Technician on many world class performances, shows, and exhibits held at the park. Jen was very passionate and knowledgeable about lighting and lighting design and loved working with her Busch Gardens family-cast and crew.
Jen loved reading, music, everything theater, the Renaissance Fair and anything Irish-Celtic. She also enjoyed spoiling her nieces and nephew and was always thoughtful to her family and friends.
A mass and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November 23 at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church in Newport, RI. A private burial will be held at St. Columba's Catholic Cemetery.
Donations in remembrance of Jen can be made to the .
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 18, 2019