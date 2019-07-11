Home

Jeremy P. "Mac" McGeary


1948 - 2019
Jeremy P. "Mac" McGeary Obituary
Jeremy "Mac" P. McGeary
71, previously of Newport, Rhode Island, died July 8, 2019, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia. The cause of death was metastatic melanoma. Born in Weymouth, England, he began his career as a charter skipper and yacht designer, and became an award-winning marine writer and editor. He was senior editor of Good Old Boat magazine, and a contributing editor to Cruising World and Practical Sailor. He leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Melissa Dobson, his son, Tim McGeary, of Los Angeles, his beloved mutt, Henry, and many friends, colleagues, and family who loved him beyond measure. A celebration of life will be held in Rhode Island at a later date.
Published in Newport Daily News from July 11 to July 15, 2019
