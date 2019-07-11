|
Jeremy "Mac" P. McGeary
71, previously of Newport, Rhode Island, died July 8, 2019, at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia. The cause of death was metastatic melanoma. Born in Weymouth, England, he began his career as a charter skipper and yacht designer, and became an award-winning marine writer and editor. He was senior editor of Good Old Boat magazine, and a contributing editor to Cruising World and Practical Sailor. He leaves behind his wife of 17 years, Melissa Dobson, his son, Tim McGeary, of Los Angeles, his beloved mutt, Henry, and many friends, colleagues, and family who loved him beyond measure. A celebration of life will be held in Rhode Island at a later date.
