Jerilyn Alford

Jerilyn (Lyn) went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on April 24, 2020 after suffering with liver disease for several months. She died in a hospice house in Spartanburg, SC. Her husband of 53 years, Kirk Alford, was with her to the end.

Jerilyn was born on September 26, 1945 to Willard and Mildred Friend in Newport, R.I. It was there that she met her future husband on the first day of the 7th grade at Thompson Jr. High when she was 12 years old. Kirk and Jerilyn were married on June 10, 1967, three days after Kirk graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

After receiving her Master of Education degree, she became a teacher in addition to being a lov-ing wife and mother to two sons. She taught all age groups in Virginia, New Jersey, Florida and Kansas.

Her faith in Jesus Christ was the most important aspect of her life. She was a member of Fellow-ship Presbyterian Church in Greer, SC and was active in Bible studies, Vacation Bible School and worship.

In 2005, Kirk and Lyn suffered the loss of their first son, Scott, age 34. The fact that Scott was baptized and professed faith in Jesus in Jan. 2003 was of great comfort to them. Subsequently, they both retired from their jobs and moved to Greenville, SC to care for Scott's widow and son, Heather and Tristan.

In the last few years, Lyn, became an accomplished poker player. In a reversal of stereotypes she went out several nights each week to play while Kirk stayed home.

Lyn is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kirk, her brother, Bob Friend of Warren, R.I., her son Brett(Jordin) of Jacksonville, FL, granddaughter Rhyan, daughter-in-law Heather of Greer, SC and grandson, Tristan.

Jerilyn will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorials can be sent to Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 1105 Old Spartanburg Road, Greer, SC 29650.

Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store