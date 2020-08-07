Jerrold M. Trust
Jerrold Martin Trust, 67 years old, cherished son of the late Wallace Leo Trust and Rita Rose Margolis, long time resident of Newport, RI passed away on August 3, 2020 in Palm Beach County, Florida. He was a 1972 graduate of Middletown High School in Middletown, RI. After graduating he served in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Crete, Greece. Jerry's career included working as a computer operator at Raytheon, IBM, and Stanley Bostitch. He also worked at his family's business, Sig's Market, where he loved to greet and schmooze with the customers. He also spent many summers as a cook at the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals. Jerry retired to Florida where he met his loving wife, Debby Trust. Jerry volunteered for many organizations including the Coral Springs Crime Scene Investigations and President of the Delray Beach Homeowners Association.
His interests included a love of rock music, the New England Patriots, sci-fi shows, camping, cruises, and food. He loved spending time with his family and will be fondly remembered for his warm personality, goofy sense of humor, and wonderful advice.
Jerry is survived by wife Deborah Herdus Trust, sisters, Sharon Hamill and husband Steve, Sandy Malone and husband Jack, Andrea Zimmerman and late husband Bill, and brother Steve Trust. Loving father to three sons: Daniel, Matthew, and Adam Trust. Stepfather: to Heather Schmadeka, David and Robert Wright. Grandfather to: Lincoln, Gabriel, Adaline, Danya, Brenna, Chrysta, Darien, Ashley, Katie, and Andy. Great-grandfather to: Derek and Jane.
A Funeral Service in Memory of Jerrold (Jerry) Trust will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Gary Panoch Funeral Home, located at: 6140 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida 33487, Phone: (561) 997-8580. Burial will be held afterwards at the South Florida National Cemetery. Donations may be made in memory of Jerrold Trust to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
website donations: MDA.org
The link for the live streaming service: www.gpanochfunerals.com