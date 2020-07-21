1/1
Jesse M. Rodrigues Sr.
Jesse M. Rodrigues Sr.
Jesse M. Rodrigues Sr., 71, of Middletown, RI, passed away on July 18, 2020. Jesse was born in Fall River, MA, on December 7, 1948 to the late John J. Rodrigues and Mary M. Jacomb - Rodrigues.
Jesse was a lifelong resident of Aquidneck Island. He was proudly employed by Rhode Island Nurseries for the past 45 years. He honorably served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Jesse also spent many years working for the Kesson Family on their dairy farm in Middletown while his children were in 4-H. He always volunteered for the local 4-H fair and was willing to help anyone in any way that he could. Jesse also loved going out on his motorcycle and enjoyed spending time with his friends. In the past few years he took time to travel for hunting trips with friends and enjoying his time. He always made time for his family; his grandchildren were his pride and joy. Jesse always loved watching his children and grandchildren grow and teaching them life lessons.
Jesse is survived by his son Jesse M. Rodrigues Jr. his wife, Amy Rodrigues and their 3 children Jarrett, Brystol and Trenton, also of Middletown. Jesse is also survived by his Daughter Megan Rodrigues – Anctil, her husband David Anctil and their 2 daughters Madison and Sarah of North Kingstown.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother John Rodrigues and his step-mother Arlene Rodrigues.
Due to the current environment, the family has requested services to be private. He will be buried with full military honors.
Additional information at memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

9 entries
July 21, 2020
A great man that will never be forgotten and always missed
GOD BLESS Your friend and brother forever Chris
Chris Blaclock
Friend
July 21, 2020
Jesse was a kind, funny and caring man. My prayers go out to you all.

Sonya
Sonya Silvia
Friend
July 21, 2020
Morning Coffee will not be the same without you my Friend! My Heart Felt Sympathy to Your Family that made you light up everytime you talked about them!
Edward C. Silvia Jr.
July 21, 2020
So sad to hear this. Always loved talking to Jesse when I went to Lazarus or golds. He will be missed. Such a nice man. My sincerest condolences to his family
Gary
Friend
July 21, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Scott Mcleish
Friend
July 21, 2020
Jesse Jr, I’m so sorry for your loss. Your Dad was one of the most kind hearted man I’ve ever met. He will be greatly missed. The Nursery won’t be the same. I’m heart broken for your family.. Lori Ames.
Lori Ames
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to his family. I have fond memories of him helping with 4-H when I was a kid.
Tricia Martin
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Richard & Holly Nobert
Friend
July 21, 2020
Jesse was a man of pride and honor and a true "family man" that was always willing to help anyone in need. I meet Jesse in the late 80's and we hit off right away. He was so kind and caring and had a great sense of humor!! We had the same interest in motorcycling, when I told him at 52 I was going to get my motorcycle license, instead of telling me I was crazy, like everyone else did, he encouraged me instead, gave me tips and said "you can do it Cindy!" And I did!! Jesse was always there to pick me up when I felt down, he was just an incredible friend to me. An incredible human being!! I will miss him terribly! God has another ANGEL in his hands today, I love you Jesse, God bless you my friend. See you in Heaven one day! My condolence to all his family and friends. So sorry for your loss he was taken from us way to soon!
Cynthia Konchar
Friend
