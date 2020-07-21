Jesse was a man of pride and honor and a true "family man" that was always willing to help anyone in need. I meet Jesse in the late 80's and we hit off right away. He was so kind and caring and had a great sense of humor!! We had the same interest in motorcycling, when I told him at 52 I was going to get my motorcycle license, instead of telling me I was crazy, like everyone else did, he encouraged me instead, gave me tips and said "you can do it Cindy!" And I did!! Jesse was always there to pick me up when I felt down, he was just an incredible friend to me. An incredible human being!! I will miss him terribly! God has another ANGEL in his hands today, I love you Jesse, God bless you my friend. See you in Heaven one day! My condolence to all his family and friends. So sorry for your loss he was taken from us way to soon!

Cynthia Konchar

Friend