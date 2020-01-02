Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Deasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim Deasley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim Deasley In Memoriam

60th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY
In Loving Memory Of
A Very Special Husband


Jim Deasley
January 2, 2019
When God was making
husbands as far as I can see, He made a special soulmate
especially for me. He made a perfect gentleman,
compassionate and kind. With more love and affection that you could ever wish to find. He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold, only my heart can hold. He was someone I could talk to that no one can replace, he was someone I could laugh with till tears ran down my face. Next time we meet will be at Heaven's door, When I see you standing there I won't cry
anymore. I will put my arms around you and kiss your smiling face, then the pieces of my
broken heart will fall back into place. Miss you so much.
Your loving wife, Rosalie

Published in Newport Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -