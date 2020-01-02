|
|
60th WEDDING ANNIVERSARY
In Loving Memory Of
A Very Special Husband
Jim Deasley
January 2, 2019
When God was making
husbands as far as I can see, He made a special soulmate
especially for me. He made a perfect gentleman,
compassionate and kind. With more love and affection that you could ever wish to find. He gave my darling husband a heart of solid gold, only my heart can hold. He was someone I could talk to that no one can replace, he was someone I could laugh with till tears ran down my face. Next time we meet will be at Heaven's door, When I see you standing there I won't cry
anymore. I will put my arms around you and kiss your smiling face, then the pieces of my
broken heart will fall back into place. Miss you so much.
Your loving wife, Rosalie
Published in Newport Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020