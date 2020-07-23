Joan Ann Quinlan
Joan Ann Quinlan of Newport, RI passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Born July 11, 1960 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of late James F. and Julia (Sullivan) Quinlan of Newport, RI.
Joan leaves behind a daughter, Julie H. Kinloch, and a son, Robert J.C. Kinloch, her brother and sister-in-law, James, and Melissa Quinlan.
Joan was a graduate of Rogers High School Class of 1978 and graduated Providence College in 1982. She dedicated her life to taking care of her children and her mother. She enjoyed shopping, dining and talking with her friends regularly. Joan was an avid fan of Dancing with the Stars, the New York Yankees (despite her New England upbringing), and the ocean.
A graveside service will be held on Monday July 27, 2020 at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Lane, Middletown, RI at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made To Write Love on Her Arms, Honoring the Life of Joan Quinlan by visiting www.give.twloha.com/team/306086
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For online tributes, please visit www.oneillhayes.com
.