Joan Catherine Monticone
Joan Catherine Monticone, age 78, of Charlestown, Rhode Island, passed away on July 21, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Catherine Goldie and Guido Monticone from Newport, RI, owners of Monticone Variety located on Market Square near the Newport-Jamestown ferry landing.
Born in Newport, Joan was a graduate of St. Catherine's Academy, a former sister of Our Lady of Providence and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island where she received a Bachelor of Science degree. Joan's passion for helping children led her to the CANE Child Development Center in Wakefield where she devoted much of her life and spent most of her career, first as a teacher and then serving as Executive Director.
Joan was generous, humble by nature and had a good heart. She cared deeply about her family and friends and always reached out to help people in need or to be of service to others. When she retired, she often volunteered at places and programs such as: Keep the Heat On, a heating assistance program sponsored by the Diocese of Providence, the Wild About Reading Program at the Kettle Pond Visitors Center, Ninigret National Wildlife Refuge, the parish food bank at St. Mary's Church/St. James Chapel in Carolina, RI, and the local farmers market representing Maplewood Farm of Portsmouth. Joan was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and had a great love of the ocean.
Joan is survived by her sisters Barbara Mureddu and Kathy Silvia of Newport, her nephew Peter Mureddu and wife Kristy of North Kingstown, her niece Katie Mureddu of Newport, her nephew Chuck Heap and wife Amy Dean of New York, her nephew Todd Silvia and wife Dena of Middletown, her niece Judy Chamarti and husband Ravi of Massachusetts, her niece Kristen Silvia of Newport and eight grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Gail Heap and brother-in-law Louis Mureddu, both of Newport.
Calling hours will be omitted. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 9:30 am at St. Joseph's Church, Broadway & Mann Avenue, Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown's Lane, Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph's Church, 5 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI 02840 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Memphis, Tennessee.
Funeral arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home. For online tributes, please visit www.oneillhayes.com
