Joan Holiday
Joan Holiday, 84, of Portsmouth, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born July 27, 1935, in New York, NY to the late Joseph Houston and Helen (Crutchly) Daly and was married to the late Charles R. Holiday for 32 years. She organized the Legion of Mary at St. Barnabas Church, was the first Chairwomen of the church feast, and has been an active member of the parish since moving to Portsmouth in 1962.
Joan worked at JCPenney for 17 years, opened her own Bed & Breakfast and was also the Proprietor of 2nd Hand Rose consignment shop in Portsmouth, RI.
Joan enjoyed painting, reading, traveling and volunteering at the Portsmouth Senior Center. Joan is survived by her children - Charles R. Holiday Jr. and his wife Deborah of 35 years, Linda Martineau, Mary Johnston and her husband Greg of 31 years, Elaine Holiday and Rose Holiday. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles R. Holiday, her daughter Barbara Alexander and her 3 sisters Rosemary, Joanne, and Helen. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 beginning at 4pm with the saying of a Rosary followed by viewing until 8pm at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth, RI. Her funeral will be held on Monday at 9am from the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road in Portsmouth, RI. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Brown's Lane in Middletown, RI. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019