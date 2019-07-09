|
Joan K. Megley
Joan K. (Johnson) Megley, 88 of Newport, RI died on Monday July 1st, at Newport Hospital. Born on June 17th, 1931 in Lima, OH, she was the daughter of the late Michael T. and Kathryn (Sealts) Johnson. She is survived by her siblings Kathleen (Johnson) Ayres of Ft. Wayne, IN and Kandy (Johnson) and Jim Wolter of Spring Lake MI. Joan is also survived by her sisters-in-law Jane (Megley) Parker of Elgin, IL, Sr. Sheila Megley of Chicago, IL, and Joan G. Johnson of Ft. Wayne, IN.
A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she is survived by her sons, Sean M. and (Shelley) Megley of North Attleboro, MA. Kevin B. and (Nancy) Megley of Spring Lake, MI and Brian J. and (Karen) Megley of Middletown, RI; six grandchildren: Katie (Megley) Black, Colleen Megley, Kelsey Megley, and Gavin, Grace, and Paige Megley, her great grandchild, Greta Joan Black, as well as her three brothers Brice, Robert, and Thomas Johnson; along with many nieces and nephews.
Joan grew up in Ft. Wayne, IN and earned her nursing degree from St. Joseph Hospital. Married in the early 1950s, Joan lived several years in Illinois and Missouri before relocating to Newport, RI in 1980. She went on to earn her bachelor and Master Degree in Nursing at Salve Regina University. While as a nurse in Rhode Island, Joan not only did private duty nursing, but also worked at the Carriage House Nursing Home in Middletown, RI. Amidst her nursing career, Joan found a position she loved more than anything else, working with students at Salve Regina as the Director of Health Services for many years. Joan loved to travel, cook, she had many pets over the years and was an avid reader as well.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 16th, from 4:00-7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am, in the Salve Regina University, Our Lady of Mercy Chapel, Ochre Point Ave and Leroy Ave, Newport, RI.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St. Clare's Home, 309 Spring St, Newport, RI 02840. Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from July 9 to July 15, 2019