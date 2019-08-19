|
Joan Kesson
Joan Kesson, 83, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away at home on August 18, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born in Providence, RI to the late William Birtwistle and Doris (McLean) Birtwistle and was the wife to the late Henry Kesson of Newport. She and Henry were life time residents of Newport after their marriage in March 1954.
Joan is survived by her son, William Kesson and his wife Dawn of Newport RI, her daughter Lynne Altvater and husband Mark of Londonderry NH, her five grandchildren, Jessica Edmonds and husband Nathan, Timothy Kesson, Tyler Kesson, Michelle Altvater and fiancé Nicholas Hall, and Kristen Dawes and husband Joshua. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Annabelle Edmonds and Ryker Dawes.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Kesson, and her parents William and Doris Birtwistle of Warwick and then Portsmouth RI upon retirement.
Joan was a long time employee of the Newport Daily News and was a member of the Seaside Garden Club of Newport. She and Henry loved to travel with their wonderful friends and companions, Carolyn and the late John Mason of Newport.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 10:00am at the Memorial Funeral Home, followed by committal prayers at St. Mary's Episcopal Churchyard.
