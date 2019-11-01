|
Joan Klaserner
Joan Beattie Klaserner, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 30, 2019.
She was the wife of the late Jerome James Klaserner.
Born in Newport, RI on March 28, 1929, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Dora (Millington) Beattie.
Joan lived in Birmingham, Michigan for many years with her husband and three children. She was a teacher for 20 years for the Royal Oak School System, retiring in 1989. After retiring she returned to Newport in 1990 where she volunteered for Island Hospice and spent many years volunteering at the Newport Art Museum. She was an energetic and creative person who loved tackling projects of any kind with enthusiasm. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her son James S. (Nancy) Klaserner of Cincinnati, OH, her daughters Leslie K. Robey of Westford, MA and Linda K. (Donald) Stanton of Newtonville, MA, beloved grandmother to, Gracie (Sam), Jimmy, Louisa, Tim, Brett, Rebecca, and Scott.
She was the sister of the late Ruth Vivian Beattie, Dorothy Beattie Harlow and Lynette Beattie Harvey.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, November 11th, at 11 A.M., at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
Burial will be private.
Calling hours will be held Monday, November 11th from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. with funeral services immediately following at 11:00, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.
If desired, donations in her memory may be made to the or to the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, RI.
Additional information is available at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5, 2019