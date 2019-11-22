|
|
Joan Marie Ramos
Our mother, Joan Marie Ramos, more affectionately known as "Quita" passed away on November 17, 2019 in her home surrounded by loved ones. She leaves behind three daughters Dierdre Pina, Kimberly Pina, Nikki Ramos and a granddaughter that lit up her life, Gabrielle Burris. She will truly be missed by her baby girl Chloe. She also leaves to mourn her passing her sister Denise Monteiro Keesee and her husband Elijah.
Joan graduated from St. Catherine's. She was a hairdresser for some years and then went to school to become a lab technician. She went on to become a phlebotomist and retired after 20+ years at RI Hospital. She was a creative genius who loved sewing, knitting and cooking.
Quita was preceded in death by her mother, Olga Pina, her brother, Joseph Pena, her late husband Nicholas Ramos, and her longtime companion Martin "Gerry" West.
She will be missed by all. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.
Calling hours will be Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Burial to be private.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019