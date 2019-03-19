|
JoAnn Johnson
JoAnn Marie Johnson, 63, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on March 17, 2019 at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of Gary Johnson.
Born in Norwich, Connecticut she was the daughter of the late Ross and Ann (Jenkins) Johnson. JoAnn attended Middletown High School and was a graduate of the Sawyer School. She had worked at Bishops 4th Street diner, Blockbuster and Marshalls.
Other than her husband of 20 years, she is survived by her two sons Richard Troupe of Lockport, New York, and Luke Troupe of Newport, her brother Paul Johnson and his wife Melanie of Connecticut, her sister Susie Johnson Pentecost of California, and her sister-in-law Karen Johnson of Florida. JoAnn was the grandmother of Gavin and Alexandra Troupe.
She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, Joshua, Heather, Colleen, Katie, Amanda, Trisha, and many great nieces and nephews; she was the greatest Auntie in the whole wide world.
She was predeceased by her brothers Marshall and Bruce Johnson.
JoAnn also leaves many extended family members including William Johnson and wife Vale, Clifford Johnson and wife Dianne, David Johnson, Robert Johnson, Wayne Johnson and wife Lee, Kevin Johnson and wife Marie, brother-in-law Leon Bradley, Lee Weston, Virginia Lombard, Pamela Massey, her twin sister, Cheryl Torrey and husband Larry, Dawn Daniels and husband Tommy, and sisters-in-law Janice Johnson and Irene Weston, as well as her Aunt Beatrice Link of Newport. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11 AM in the Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Boulevard in Newport.
Online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019