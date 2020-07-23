Joanne Pomelek Quinn
It is with great sadness that the family of Joanne Pomelek Quinn announces her passing after a prolonged decline in health, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the age of 68 years. Joanne will be lovingly remembered by her child Briana, her grandchild Tarek, and her soon to be born great-grandchild. Her sisters Dianne Corey (d. David), Susanne Krause (Larry), Rolanne Stafford (Wayne Armstrong), Maryanne Donato (Steve), Terri Stafford (Jim Brennan), and Krisanne Finn (Kevin) will keep her memory alive and close in their hearts. She is also survived by her nine nephews and five nieces. A large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins mourn her passing as well. She leaves behind her friend Tim White of Arizona and, her lifelong partner in crime, Linda Cosgrove of Tiverton, RI. Joanne was predeceased by her parents Dorothy (Paschoal) Stafford and Albert Pomelek.
A fiercely independent woman, our sister lived life according to her wishes. Joanne grew up in Newport, attended Jesus Savior School, and was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 1970. After Newport, she lived in Ohio, Massachusetts, Vermont, settling in New Hampshire, where she embraced the state motto, "Live Free or Die". Joanne worked a variety of jobs, but found her calling in the Medical Lab at the Alice Peck Day Hospital in Lebanon, NH. She was happiest working in her garden and keeping track of her chickens. Caring for her animals and cooking were a big part of her day. She was a faithful fan and frequent shopper of the jewelry channel. For fifteen years, she rarely missed her nightly 8:00 pm call with Dianne.
In honor of her wishes, there will be no services held. Those who so desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Joanne to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital at https://cancer.dartmouth.edu/donate
