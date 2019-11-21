|
|
John A. Domingoes
John A. Domingoes, 89, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on November 19, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Manor in Bristol.
John was born January 12, 1930 in Newport, RI to Joseph Domingoes and Rosann (Plouff) Domingoes. He grew up in Newport's Fifth Ward, graduated from Rogers High School, and then served in the Korean War with the United States Marine Corp. John married Nancy, his high school sweetheart, and together they ran Domingoes Construction, their family construction business, for over 63 years. John and Nancy were both active volunteers in their community. John was a member and National Director of the RI Homebuilders. He was also a member of the Portsmouth Lions Club where he earned their Community Service Award. John was active with the Portsmouth Portuguese American Citizens Club. Above all, John always put his family first and treasured his role as "Gramps".
John was preceded in death by his wife Nancy. He is survived by his children; Cathy Betts and her husband Tom of Portsmouth, Jack Domingoes and his wife Deb of Portsmouth, Debbie McFarland and her husband Mike of Portsmouth, and Shari Alvanas and her husband Chris, of Estero, Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Dan, Josh, and Matt Betts, Dustin and Cassidy Alvanas, Cory and Dean Domingoes, and Jennifer McFarland, as well as his five great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 9-11:00am at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth.
His funeral will be held immediately following calling hours, at 11:00 am in the Funeral Home
Burial will follow at 11:45 am in St. Columba Cemetery Brown's Lane in Middletown.
Donations may made in memory of John Domingoes to:
Rhode Island Chapter-245
Waterman Ave Providence
Or
Hope Health Hospice
1085 North Main Street
Providence RI 02904
Additional information and condolences at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019