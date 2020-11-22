1/1
John A. Marchese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Marchese
John A. Marchese, age 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1923, in Newport, RI, to Angelo and Sebastiana (Coccamo) Marchese.
John attended St. Mary's and Rogers High School. He was drafted into the United States Army in April of 1943 and served his country honorably during World War II as a member of the 157th Infantry Regiment, known as the 'Thunderbirds'. He was captured in Italy during the battle of Anzio, and was detained as a prisoner in Germany, from February 1944, through July 1945.
After returning home in October 1945, he owned Newport Venetian Blind Company with two brothers. John was a life-long and dedicated communicant of St. Mary Catholic Church in Newport. He volunteered at their soup kitchen and ushered at mass for many years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
John is survived by his loving and dedicated care-taker, Carolyn M. Woods of Portsmouth, RI, and by three generations of nieces and nephews, who remember him fondly for his humor, generosity and dedication to family, God and country. He was predeceased by his brothers James, Rosario and Joseph and his sisters Nancy, Rose (Carridon) and Mary (Marshall). He was an avid sports fan, especially dedicated to the Boston Red Sox.
Calling hours are omitted. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Mary's Church, Newport, RI, on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at 10:00 am. A private graveside service, with full military honors, will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Middletown, RI.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave, Providence RI 02907.
Arrangements are by the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, for online condolences please visit www.oneillhayes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport
465 Spring St.
Newport, RI 02840
401-846-0932
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home - Newport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved