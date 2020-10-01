1/1
John C. Migliori
1986 - 2020
{ "" }
John C. Migliori
John Christopher Migliori, 34, of Newport Rhode Island, passed away suddenly at home on September 26, 2020.
John was born in Newport on August 12, 1986, to Christopher John Migliori and the late Kimberly (Fiedler) Migliori. He had a lifelong love of the outdoors and the sea around him. Among his favorite activities were saltwater fishing and metal detecting.
He was a 2004 graduate of Rogers High School in Newport and worked at many trades, never fearing how difficult or dirty the task ahead of him might have been. His latest occupation was fishing aboard the f/v Persistence. As strenuous as this job was, he loved it, and the only thing he loved more was his daughter, Lucia.
He lived life unselfishly and never seemed to encounter anyone he didn't like. The world lost an amazing man when he passed from this earth, and his companionship and voice will be greatly missed every day by his family and the friends he has left behind.
John is survived by his wife, Victoria Gamble of Portsmouth, his father and stepmother Christopher John Migliori and Vicki Greeley, of Newport, and his beloved daughter, Lucia Orriana. He also leaves his sister, Kerri Greene, his stepsister Tammy Cheyne, his grandparents Richard and Jean Migliori of Newport, and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and many friends.
Be at peace on this eternal endeavor.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 3 to 7 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport. He will be laid to rest at St Columba Cemetery in Middletown RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Lucy's Hearth, 19 Valley Road, Middletown, RI. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

Published in Newport Daily News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
375 Broadway
Newport, RI 02840
(401) 846-0698
