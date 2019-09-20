|
John D. Newbury
John Daniel Newbury, 68, died unexpectedly in his sleep in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on September 12th. John was born in Newport, the youngest child of the late George Edward and Nell Shea Newbury of Carroll Avenue.
John graduated from St. Augustin School, De La Salle Academy, the University of Rhode Island, and the New England College of Optometry. John is survived by his sisters Helen F. Burke of Narragansett, Nancy Newbury of Middletown, and Jane M. Newbury of Arlington, Virginia.
John was preceded in death by siblings George A. Newbury and Mary E. Newbury of Newport. John was married previously to his high school sweetheart, the former Fran Mattos of Newport, and was godparent to niece and nephew Katherine O'Rourke and James Burke. "Doc" leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends throughout Rhode Island and Wisconsin.
Having lost his father when he was nine, John put himself through college and graduate school. As a young man, John worked several summers as a lumberjack in Washington State, as a caddie at the Newport Country Club, as a taxicab driver in Boston, and as a fisherman on Newport fishing boats. John was known as the family handyman: painting and wallpapering; roofing; restoring furniture; repairing cars; and assembling the toys and bikes that Santa left at Christmas for John's young nieces and nephews.
John practiced as an optometrist in Wisconsin for many years. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed ice-fishing and snowmobiling on the frozen lakes. John loved driving his Norton motorcycle. He hiked the Appalachian Trail, and when John retired from practice he rebuilt a 28-foot houseboat and spent several years cruising the East Coast Intracoastal Waterway with his best friend and travel companion, a black Labrador rescue dog he named 'Bear.'
John was an avid reader and fisherman. He was generous and kind-hearted to friend and stranger alike. At the time of his death, John was planning a move back to Newport to spend the rest of his days on Gooseberry Beach where he is a stockholder, in the stacks at Redwood Library where he was a member, and boating and fishing off Price's Neck on Newport's Ocean Drive.
A Catholic memorial service will be held in the springtime to commemorate John's life.
Published in Newport Daily News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 23, 2019