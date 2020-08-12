John Edward Loudermilk
John Edward Loudermilk, 69, of Naples, Florida, formely of Newport, passed away unexpectedly July 27, 2020. John was predeceased by his father, Lt. Cdr. LB "Tex" Loudermilk and his mother, Dorothy Loudermilk of Middletown. He is survived by his sister, Gail Kirk, and her husband Paul of Marstons Mills, Massachusets.
The two years John spent in Bangkok, Thailand as a youth where his father was stationed in the U.S. Navy and a trip to Spain with his sister as a high schooler imbued in him a never ending desire to travel and discover new places. Even though he was born and raised in New England, much to the dismay of his friends, John was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan due to his father's Texas roots.
John worked for many years as a fine dining waiter and wine sommelier in Newport, St. Croix and Naples, Florida. In his size at 6'3" as well as his personality, John was larger than life. He loved people and was a kind, thoughtful son and brother and a generous friend to many. He treasured his longtime friendship with Peter Sage (formerly of Newport) and his wife Sue Riley of Naples who were there for John until his death for which his sister, Gail, will remain forever grateful.
Funeral arrangements were private. Donations in John's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or at 800-342-2382.
To leave a memory or condolence visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9289330